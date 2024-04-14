Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

