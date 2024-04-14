Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.