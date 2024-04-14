Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after buying an additional 4,268,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,725,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,614,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,998,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,460,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 50,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $1,614,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,998,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,460,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,243 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

