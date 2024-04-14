Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.20

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.20 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.25), with a volume of 393058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.10 ($1.25).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.30. The company has a market capitalization of £596.78 million, a PE ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Christopher Waldron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,744.34). In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Michael Gibbons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,530.06). Also, insider Christopher Waldron acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,744.34). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

