Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $169.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.02. Boeing has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

