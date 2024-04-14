Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $171.64 and last traded at $172.08. 1,496,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,842,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.36.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

