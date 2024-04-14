Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadscale Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.