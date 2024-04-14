Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price at $237.60

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

CDW stock opened at $242.91 on Thursday. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

