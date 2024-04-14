Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target at $63.00

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.6 %

CSGS stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

