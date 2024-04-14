Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $61.86

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

