Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT at $28.65

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,403 shares of company stock worth $981,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,629,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

