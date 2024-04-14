Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target at $86.83

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.