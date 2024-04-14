Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.70.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.