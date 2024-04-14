BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $327.80 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $251,159.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,581,978.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $251,159.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,581,978.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,587 shares of company stock worth $1,078,897. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

