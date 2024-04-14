California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
California First Leasing Stock Performance
Shares of California First Leasing stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83.
About California First Leasing
