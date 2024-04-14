California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

Shares of California First Leasing stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

