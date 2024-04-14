Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.50

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.50 and last traded at C$37.70, with a volume of 4170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.67.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian General Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Canadian General Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Canadian General Investments’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

