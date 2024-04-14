Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 8,492.01%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.94. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

