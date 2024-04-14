Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Shares Up 4.7%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 2,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

