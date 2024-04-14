Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 7,834 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

