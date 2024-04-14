Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 93,661 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Shell by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,139 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shell by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
