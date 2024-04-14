Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 9,695 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.47.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $221.69 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

