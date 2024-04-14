Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

