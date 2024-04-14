Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

