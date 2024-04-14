Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,530 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.