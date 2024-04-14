Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,552 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.53 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

