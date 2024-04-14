Cerity Partners LLC Buys 190,073 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 635.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,073 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

