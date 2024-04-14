Cerity Partners LLC Buys 587,409 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 352.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587,409 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after buying an additional 446,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 881,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

