Cerity Partners LLC Buys 66,350 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

