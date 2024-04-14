Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

