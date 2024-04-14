Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $318.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $156.80 and a 1 year high of $331.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

