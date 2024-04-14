Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

