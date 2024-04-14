Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $144.65 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

