Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 8.64% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,205,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $44.90 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1888 dividend. This is an increase from DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.