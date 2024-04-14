Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 28,974 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

