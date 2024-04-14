Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 59,341 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.1 %

AWK stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.