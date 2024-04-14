Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 64,681 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5,199.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $180.54 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.