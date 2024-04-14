Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 97,050 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,050 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

