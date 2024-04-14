Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

