Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IWO opened at $255.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

