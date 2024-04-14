CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.75

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 94376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.11.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.