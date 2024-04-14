Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day moving average of $359.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.56 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.67.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

