Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 846,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of CHRRF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.