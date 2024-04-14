Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 846,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
Shares of CHRRF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.