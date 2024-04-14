Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $254.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $228.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5 %

CB stock opened at $245.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.09. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

