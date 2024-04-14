Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $668.41 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

