Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $62.29. Citigroup shares last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 5,536,002 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Citigroup by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 122,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

