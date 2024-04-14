Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,149 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Relx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Relx Plc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.