Clarius Group LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $535.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.03 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.48 and a 200-day moving average of $530.57.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

