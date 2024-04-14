Clarius Group LLC Has $438,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

