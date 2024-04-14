Clarius Group LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $322.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.