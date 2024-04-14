Clarius Group LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Marriott International by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Marriott International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $251.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its 200-day moving average is $224.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.71 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

